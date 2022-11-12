Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Expands By 70.0%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the October 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on FRRVY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.00) to €29.60 ($29.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.40) to €28.30 ($28.30) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €27.00 ($27.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.98.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. 5,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.05. Ferrovial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

