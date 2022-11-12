Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 182.3%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the October 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAAR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 63.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 239,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,508. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $37.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.