Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Decreases By 93.7%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the October 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMBBY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.87. 147,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,564. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several brokerages have commented on IMBBY. Barclays increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($26.48) to GBX 2,500 ($28.79) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($25.91) to GBX 2,350 ($27.06) in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

