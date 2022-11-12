Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Expands By 187.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the October 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 187,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,829. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDX. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000.

