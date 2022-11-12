Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Expands By 187.8%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a growth of 187.8% from the October 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. The stock had a trading volume of 187,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,829. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (ISDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.