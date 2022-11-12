Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Expands By 66.7%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.03. 4,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,084. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

