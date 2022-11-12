Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Decreases By 95.5%

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNFGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the October 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Kraken Robotics stock remained flat at $0.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.