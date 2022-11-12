Short Interest in mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Increases By 72.7%

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the October 15th total of 146,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

mCloud Technologies Trading Up 6.8 %

MCLD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 110,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. mCloud Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 580.31%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCLD shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of mCloud Technologies from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of mCloud Technologies in a report on Friday, August 19th.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

