Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Decreases By 27.4%

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

NBH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 92,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,755. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $16.67.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

