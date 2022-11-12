Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Expands By 249.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 249.0% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nitches Stock Performance

Nitches stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 357,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,685. Nitches has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

