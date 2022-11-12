Short Interest in Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Rises By 251.7%

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, an increase of 251.7% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 8.0 %

NHYDY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.52. 195,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

