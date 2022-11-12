Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declines By 92.3%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JEMD remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.93.
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*
The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.