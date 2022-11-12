Short Interest in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Declines By 92.3%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEMD remained flat at $6.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $7.93.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 67.4% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 587,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 35.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 53,103 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

