Short Interest in Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Decreases By 56.7%

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the October 15th total of 1,960,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 274.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QUCOF remained flat at $5.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. Quálitas Controladora has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $5.40.

About Quálitas Controladora

Quálitas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for the automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; provision of salvage management and marketing; advisory and training services for investment planning and business management; and property leasing and acquisition.

