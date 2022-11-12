Short Interest in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Declines By 42.9%

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ROC Energy Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCAR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 25,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,696. ROC Energy Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROC Energy Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCAR. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 287,265 shares in the last quarter.

