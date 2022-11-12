Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Increases By 500.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCRMU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 566.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCRMU remained flat at $9.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,738. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

