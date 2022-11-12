Short Interest in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Increases By 29.3%

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the October 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Shares of SNFCA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,298. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Security National Financial ( NASDAQ:SNFCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Security National Financial in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

