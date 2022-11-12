Short Interest in Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Decreases By 83.3%

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SKHSY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.76. 19,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. Sekisui House has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

