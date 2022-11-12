Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Expands By 775.0%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 775.0% from the October 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. 137,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,452. Sika has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 320 to CHF 310 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

