Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Rises By 376.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Silver Bull Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,727. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
Silver Bull Resources Company Profile
