Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Rises By 376.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silver Bull Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 47,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,727. Silver Bull Resources has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.