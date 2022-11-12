Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Expands By 26.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Shares of SINT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. 7,863,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,858,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39. Sintx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10.

(Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.