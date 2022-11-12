Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Declines By 91.3%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the October 15th total of 749,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

SLDB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.61. 21,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($0.15). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -10.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

