Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Decreases By 40.0%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,354. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management grew its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 1,220.3% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

