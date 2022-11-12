Short Interest in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declines By 44.1%

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the October 15th total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $32,130.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,112 shares of company stock valued at $152,430 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TSBK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.94. Timberland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.42.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.
Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.
