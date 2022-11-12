Short Interest in Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Rises By 41.9%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 43.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,900.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,646.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 2,367,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $1,088,900.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,751,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,646.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,066,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 712,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,149.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,331,922 shares of company stock valued at $13,737,531 and have sold 4,830,712 shares valued at $6,606,062. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in Tricida by 13.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 4.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 445,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000.

TCDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut shares of Tricida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tricida from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Tricida to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

TCDA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 20,891,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,175,564. Tricida has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

