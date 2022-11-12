Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Up 44.9% in October

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the October 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 837,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMMNY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 462,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($63.10) to €62.10 ($62.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Siemens Healthineers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Siemens Healthineers from €64.00 ($64.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €75.00 ($75.00) to €54.00 ($54.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.