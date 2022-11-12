Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Up 25.4% in October

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the October 15th total of 126,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGTX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 69,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.25. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of Sigilon Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $256,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 69,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 156,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

