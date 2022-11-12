Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Signature Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBNYP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,859. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.