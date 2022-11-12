Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Short Interest Update

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Signature Bank Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SBNYP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,859. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $26.18.
Signature Bank Company Profile
