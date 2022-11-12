Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the October 15th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,528.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Signify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $25.50 during trading hours on Friday. Signify has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $55.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

