Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,983. Silgan has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

