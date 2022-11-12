Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

SPXCY traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $98.65. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

About Singapore Exchange

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.61%.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

