Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Singapore Exchange Stock Performance
SPXCY traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $98.65. 992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78.
Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend
About Singapore Exchange
Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.
Further Reading
