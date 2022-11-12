SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 90.1% from the October 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 811,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SinglePoint Price Performance

OTCMKTS SING remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 81,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,772. SinglePoint has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

