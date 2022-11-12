SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $44.93 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 23% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $44.93 million and approximately $562,281.37 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,856.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021887 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00246176 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04013408 USD and is down -7.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,069,593.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

