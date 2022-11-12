Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 7.7%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Rating) shares were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 42,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 79,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$30.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects include the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.

