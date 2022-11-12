Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-$2.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

SWKS traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $96.35. 1,867,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $165.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $568,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 160.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 148.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

