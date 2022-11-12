Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$22.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.56. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.66 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$810.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$251.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.2200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

