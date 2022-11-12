Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the October 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Snam stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,496. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. Snam has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNMRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

