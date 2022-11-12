Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in October

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.
Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,750. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
