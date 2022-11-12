Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in October

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the October 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €42.30 ($42.30) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCGLY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,750. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

