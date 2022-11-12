Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 47.2% in October

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the October 15th total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Society Pass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Society Pass by 37.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Society Pass Stock Up 7.1 %

SOPA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 83,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,371. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Society Pass ( NASDAQ:SOPA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 184.46% and a negative net margin of 2,883.57%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Society Pass in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Society Pass

(Get Rating)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.