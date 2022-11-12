Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the October 15th total of 394,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.9 days.

Solaris Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. 10,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,690. Solaris Resources has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLSSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Solaris Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Solaris Resources Company Profile

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

