Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCCO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.39. 2,890,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Copper

Southern Copper Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $38,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Articles

