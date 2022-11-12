S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $9.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.20. 2,042,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.38. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

