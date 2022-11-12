SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
