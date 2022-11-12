SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the October 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

