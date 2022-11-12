SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $337.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.50. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

