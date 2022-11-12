SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,852,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,233. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

