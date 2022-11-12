SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $180.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

