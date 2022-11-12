SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Short Interest Up 350.8% in October

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 350.8% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $933,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of STEW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.68. 70,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,982. SRH Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

(Get Rating)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.