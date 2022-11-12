SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Short Interest Update

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,000 shares, a growth of 95.4% from the October 15th total of 192,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,770.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $2.37 during trading on Friday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSPPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.05) to GBX 250 ($2.88) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($3.91) to GBX 320 ($3.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.03) to GBX 325 ($3.74) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($3.91) to GBX 350 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.03) to GBX 290 ($3.34) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.17.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

