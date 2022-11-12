Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 815 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815 ($9.38).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.64) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.36) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($8.75) to GBX 770 ($8.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($9.84) price target on Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.21) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 565.60 ($6.51) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 641 ($7.38). The company has a market cap of £16.37 billion and a PE ratio of 819.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 570.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 583.13.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

