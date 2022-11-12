Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 17,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.