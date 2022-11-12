Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Down 24.4% in October

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,090,000 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the October 15th total of 17,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,294,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.