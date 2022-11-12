Startek (NYSE:SRT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Startek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.52. Startek has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Startek had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Startek will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Startek by 86.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Startek in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

