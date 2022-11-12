Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.50 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $63.50 million and $3.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,878.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00354492 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022946 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00123013 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.00769552 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00607848 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005924 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00238006 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
